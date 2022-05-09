First Trust Advisors LP Sells 37,642 Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,642 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $7,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,567,000 after acquiring an additional 7,791 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,404,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,785,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,531,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BHVN. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.27.

Shares of NYSE:BHVN opened at $90.25 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.20. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of $65.24 and a 12-month high of $151.51.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($3.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $190.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.54 million. The company’s revenue was up 441.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.62) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

