Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,815 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,699 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.36% of Heartland Financial USA worth $7,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,363,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,793,000 after acquiring an additional 395,116 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,710,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,244,000 after purchasing an additional 41,426 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,586,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,275,000 after purchasing an additional 99,548 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 292,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,052,000 after purchasing an additional 11,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 476.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 134,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,828,000 after purchasing an additional 111,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HTLF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

HTLF stock opened at $43.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.62. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a one year low of $42.84 and a one year high of $54.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.72.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $169.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.05 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 10.70%. Heartland Financial USA’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is currently 21.95%.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

