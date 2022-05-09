NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,755 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $7,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVEE. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 3.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 3.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 3.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 28.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of NV5 Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other NV5 Global news, VP Donald C. Alford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.62, for a total value of $486,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total transaction of $1,054,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,973,090. 17.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NVEE opened at $112.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.04. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.58 and a 52-week high of $141.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.55. NV5 Global had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $188.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

