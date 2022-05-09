The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,463 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Boeing were worth $7,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 1,427.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Boeing by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 198 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

In other news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $148.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.23. The company has a market cap of $88.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 98.56 and a beta of 1.47. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $143.38 and a 1 year high of $258.40.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($2.48). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.53) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Boeing from $243.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Boeing from $265.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Boeing from $243.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen decreased their target price on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.24.

About Boeing (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.