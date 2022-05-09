First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 5,665 Shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,026 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,665 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $7,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRTS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 5.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,519 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $12,366,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,677 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,900 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,404 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,231 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRTS stock opened at $174.78 on Monday. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.00 and a 52-week high of $338.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.69.

Virtus Investment Partners ( NASDAQ:VRTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The closed-end fund reported $7.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.91 by ($0.04). Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 36.03% and a net margin of 20.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 32.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 23.32%.

In other news, Director W Howard Morris bought 435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $231.00 per share, with a total value of $100,485.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VRTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $240.00 to $221.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $375.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

