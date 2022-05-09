First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 191,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,584 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $7,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 990.4% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

FIBK has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Interstate BancSystem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.75.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,863 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $72,098.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,921 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total value of $74,803.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,634 shares of company stock valued at $841,767. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FIBK stock opened at $34.73 on Monday. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $47.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.52.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.05). First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 8.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.42%.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

