Truist Financial Lowers Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Price Target to $77.00

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berry Global Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.36.

Berry Global Group stock opened at $59.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.26. Berry Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $52.54 and a fifty-two week high of $74.73.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 29.03%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Berry Global Group will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 13.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the third quarter worth $202,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 298,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,149,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 14,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

