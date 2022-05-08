Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $5.31 Million Stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,070 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $5,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 120,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after buying an additional 20,289 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 13.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after buying an additional 7,140 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,790,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

In other Southern Copper news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $14,988,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCCO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Southern Copper from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.30.

NYSE SCCO opened at $61.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Southern Copper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.92 and a fifty-two week high of $83.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.04). Southern Copper had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 31.07%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.14%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.29%.

About Southern Copper (Get Rating)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.