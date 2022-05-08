Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) by 153.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 629,895 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381,491 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Vipshop worth $5,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIPS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vipshop in the 4th quarter worth $115,268,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Vipshop by 7,924.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,699,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640,751 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vipshop by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 9,076,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397,543 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vipshop by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,688,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion raised its stake in Vipshop by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 7,818,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,066,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Vipshop alerts:

VIPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Vipshop from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vipshop in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.89.

NYSE:VIPS opened at $7.36 on Friday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $29.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.16.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). Vipshop had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $35.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vipshop (Get Rating)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.