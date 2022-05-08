Korea Investment CORP Sells 67,216 Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its holdings in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) by 91.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,216 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Futu were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FUTU. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Futu by 15.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Futu during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Futu during the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Futu by 27.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 170,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,554,000 after purchasing an additional 37,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Futu by 82.8% during the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 124,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,355,000 after purchasing an additional 56,513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

Futu stock opened at $29.88 on Friday. Futu Holdings Limited has a one year low of $21.23 and a one year high of $181.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.72 and its 200 day moving average is $43.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.83.

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 39.50%. The firm had revenue of $205.50 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Futu Holdings Limited will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FUTU. TheStreet raised Futu from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on Futu from $79.00 to $46.50 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. CLSA lowered Futu from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.68.

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the brand of Futu Money Plus through its Futubull and moomoo platforms, which give access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

