Korea Investment CORP Lowers Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Korea Investment CORP cut its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 98.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 633,625 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNO. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,578,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,356,000 after buying an additional 860,817 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,616,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,920,000 after buying an additional 348,835 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 769,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,319,000 after buying an additional 292,783 shares in the last quarter. GEM Realty Capital purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,340,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 677,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,474,000 after buying an additional 166,922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 119,100 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $4,998,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,100,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,185,928.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VNO opened at $36.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.99. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $35.90 and a 1-year high of $50.91.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 11.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 326.16%.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

