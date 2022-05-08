Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 11,687 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,687 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $5,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 570.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 123,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,678,000 after acquiring an additional 49,530 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1,198.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at $94.39 on Friday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12-month low of $92.22 and a 12-month high of $123.60. The company has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.46.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.98%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TRI shares. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.44.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.