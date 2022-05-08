Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stock Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,706 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Comerica were worth $3,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Comerica by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,996 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Comerica by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Comerica by 402.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 12,057 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,968,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Comerica by 2,416.0% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 257,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,437,000 after buying an additional 247,643 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comerica alerts:

In related news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total transaction of $103,158.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMA opened at $81.42 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $63.07 and a 12 month high of $102.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.33.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Comerica had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 33.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

CMA has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Compass Point raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $98.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.95.

Comerica Company Profile (Get Rating)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.