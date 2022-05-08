First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,399 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $3,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPU. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $52,381,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3,770.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 332,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,235,000 after buying an additional 323,711 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5,295.7% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 270,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,576,000 after buying an additional 265,051 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 249,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,069,000 after acquiring an additional 106,743 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 612,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,754,000 after acquiring an additional 72,804 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $156.84 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $138.25 and a one year high of $167.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.27.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

