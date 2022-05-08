Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $5.15 Million Stock Holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 677,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,299 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $5,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 760.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,037,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,137,000 after buying an additional 3,567,887 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 41.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,822,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,946,000 after buying an additional 1,117,573 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,551,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,994,000 after buying an additional 1,054,359 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the fourth quarter valued at $7,444,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 84.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,773,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,069,000 after buying an additional 810,135 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qurate Retail from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.50 to $6.30 in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $3.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $14.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.82.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Qurate Retail Profile (Get Rating)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

