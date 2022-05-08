Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 15,798 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,798 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in APA were worth $3,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in APA by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 898,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,164,000 after buying an additional 266,346 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in APA by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 38,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of APA by 2,645.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 113,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 109,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of APA by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 285,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,681,000 after purchasing an additional 104,389 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of APA from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of APA from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of APA from $46.50 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of APA from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of APA from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.55.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $44.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.78 and a 200-day moving average of $33.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 4.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. APA Co. has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $45.27.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. APA had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 11,632.79%. APA’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other APA news, CFO Stephen J. Riney purchased 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.47 per share, for a total transaction of $198,261.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 40,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $1,627,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

APA Company Profile (Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

