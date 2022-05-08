Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $4.45 Million Stock Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,452 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,424 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $4,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMK. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 40.1% during the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 9,084,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600,000 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter worth about $47,707,000. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 62.1% during the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,793,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,159,000 after purchasing an additional 687,510 shares during the last quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 63.8% during the third quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,405,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,742,000 after purchasing an additional 547,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth about $17,798,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSXMK opened at $40.22 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $39.77 and a twelve month high of $56.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.13.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. On average, analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.05 per share, for a total transaction of $26,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $455,875. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $328,850 over the last 90 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LSXMK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.75.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

