Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 60,351 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 90.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,351 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 258,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,500,000 after acquiring an additional 7,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

NYSE BFAM opened at $86.21 on Friday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.58 and a twelve month high of $171.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.25.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $460.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.14 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 4.53%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on BFAM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $148.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.56.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.