Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Stock Holdings Increased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,321,995 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268,789 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.22% of Teradata worth $56,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Teradata by 5.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,314,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,084,000 after acquiring an additional 171,555 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradata by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,923,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,158,000 after acquiring an additional 682,425 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Teradata by 7.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,589,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,152,000 after acquiring an additional 115,730 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teradata by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,523,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Teradata in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,086,000. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Teradata from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Teradata from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradata currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.36.

In other news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $181,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $187,495.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,252.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 62,940 shares of company stock valued at $3,041,408 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TDC stock opened at $35.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.08. Teradata Co. has a 12 month low of $34.93 and a 12 month high of $59.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.14.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.86 million. Teradata had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 40.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

