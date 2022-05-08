Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Stock Position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.22% of AMC Networks worth $3,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in AMC Networks in the first quarter worth $128,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 5.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 414,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,544,000 after acquiring an additional 22,683 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 54.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,383,000 after acquiring an additional 107,465 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the third quarter worth $641,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 3.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on AMC Networks from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on AMC Networks from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

NASDAQ AMCX opened at $32.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.71. AMC Networks Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.69 and a twelve month high of $72.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.96.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.09). AMC Networks had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 46.71%. The firm had revenue of $712.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AMC Networks news, EVP James Gallagher sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

