The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Holdings Lifted by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $4,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 495.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 198.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CG opened at $37.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.04 and a 12-month high of $60.62.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $779.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 41.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.61%.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 8,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $489,087.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 10,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $525,332.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 646,060 shares of company stock worth $32,366,540 in the last three months. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.79.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

