Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $1.38 Million Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMA. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Comerica by 191.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMA stock opened at $81.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.02. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $63.07 and a fifty-two week high of $102.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.33.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Comerica had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 33.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

In other Comerica news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total transaction of $103,158.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMA. Piper Sandler raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised Comerica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup began coverage on Comerica in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on Comerica from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Comerica from $103.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.95.

About Comerica (Get Rating)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

