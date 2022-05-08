OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 65,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,667 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in OneMain were worth $3,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OMF. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in OneMain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in OneMain by 198.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in OneMain by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in OneMain by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get OneMain alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on OneMain from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.37 per share, with a total value of $48,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMF opened at $44.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.69. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.13 and a fifty-two week high of $63.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.36 and its 200-day moving average is $50.01.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.15. OneMain had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.49%. OneMain’s payout ratio is 41.53%.

OneMain Profile (Get Rating)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.