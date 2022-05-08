Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Stock Position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 558,464 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Wipro were worth $5,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,242,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $134,590,000 after purchasing an additional 383,028 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wipro by 49.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,275,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,409,000 after buying an additional 2,087,758 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Wipro by 20.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,617,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,941,000 after buying an additional 620,454 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Wipro by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,490,734 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,052,000 after buying an additional 33,197 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wipro by 60.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,831,448 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,002,000 after buying an additional 1,068,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.55 to $7.70 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. CLSA raised shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Wipro in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.31.

Shares of NYSE WIT opened at $6.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.13. Wipro Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.16 and a fifty-two week high of $9.96.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Wipro’s previous dividend of $0.02. Wipro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.14%.

Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

