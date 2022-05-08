Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 15,155 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,155 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $4,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 135.9% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,492,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 91.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CAR opened at $255.86 on Friday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a one year low of $65.87 and a one year high of $545.11. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $255.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.64.

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $9.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $6.54. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 635.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 32.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $1,091,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 37.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on CAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.83.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

