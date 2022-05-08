Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $4,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter worth $180,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the 3rd quarter worth $251,000.

HLF opened at $24.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.84 and a 200-day moving average of $37.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.07. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 1-year low of $23.75 and a 1-year high of $55.78.

Herbalife Nutrition ( NYSE:HLF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 33.49%. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

HLF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

