Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Receives $134.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $134.75.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CINF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CINF opened at $126.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.67. Cincinnati Financial has a one year low of $108.88 and a one year high of $143.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.34.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 23.82%. The company’s revenue was down 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 43.8% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 32.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

