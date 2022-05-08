First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 2,204 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 516,729 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $3,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 43,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 71,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BBVA opened at $4.86 on Friday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $7.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.47 and its 200 day moving average is $5.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.2611 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Several analysts have issued reports on BBVA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from €7.30 ($7.68) to €6.20 ($6.53) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.20 ($5.47) to €5.40 ($5.68) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.55.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

