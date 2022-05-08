First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $3.02 Million Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth $566,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 339.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

MPWR opened at $444.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $436.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $467.62. The stock has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 77.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.01. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $301.53 and a 1 year high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.83. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 22.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $520.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.33.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 6,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total transaction of $2,529,838.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 7,393 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total transaction of $2,951,877.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,320 shares of company stock valued at $33,075,171. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

