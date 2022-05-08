Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.15% of Ashford Hospitality Trust worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 144.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

AHT opened at $7.03 on Friday. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $6.56 and a one year high of $77.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.87.

Ashford Hospitality Trust ( NYSE:AHT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($1.90). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.00) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AHT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

