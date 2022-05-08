Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alexander’s were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 3,600.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alexander’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Alexander’s by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexander’s by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 181.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALX. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alexander’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alexander’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE ALX opened at $241.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 16.13 and a quick ratio of 14.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $254.30 and a 200-day moving average of $260.76. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $240.13 and a 12 month high of $299.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.20%.

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

