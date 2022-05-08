Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $962,000 Stock Position in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,177 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.14% of Franklin Street Properties worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 420.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5,708 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Franklin Street Properties by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Franklin Street Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Franklin Street Properties news, Director Kenneth A. Hoxsie bought 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.79 per share, for a total transaction of $49,816.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 110,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,704.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian N. Hansen purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.68 per share, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN FSP opened at $4.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $505.07 million, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $6.58.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Franklin Street Properties had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 22.85%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. Franklin Street Properties’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin Street Properties from $6.50 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

