Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 30,510 Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 399,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,510 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 102,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 28,914 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 42,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 23,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 146,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley cut their target price on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diversified Healthcare Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $2.18 on Friday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $2.14 and a 1 year high of $4.34. The firm has a market cap of $521.00 million, a PE ratio of 1.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.97%.

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

