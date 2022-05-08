Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,420 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 5,691 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 561.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,678,651 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $720,239,000 after acquiring an additional 16,703,651 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 86.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,475,909 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $310,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924,762 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 81.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,517,613 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $238,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934,018 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 28.3% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,632,906 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $279,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,486 shares during the period. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,514,000. 34.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LVS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.54.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $34.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $31.26 and a 12 month high of $59.84.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The casino operator reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $943.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 46.40% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.