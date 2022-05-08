Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 478 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 24,200.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 10.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EPC opened at $38.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.94 and a 200-day moving average of $40.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.89. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a twelve month low of $33.80 and a twelve month high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $463.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.41 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is 30.00%.

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EPC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.29.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

