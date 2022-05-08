Bank of America Corp DE Sells 176,084 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,421,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 176,084 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.59% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $59,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HPP. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,581,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 453.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 939,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,685,000 after purchasing an additional 770,003 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,257,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,783,000 after purchasing an additional 411,865 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,607,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,246,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,754,000 after purchasing an additional 359,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $22.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -184.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.87. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.93 and a 52 week high of $30.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.63). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is -833.26%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HPP. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $24.50 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.05.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

