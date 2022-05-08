Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AQUA opened at $38.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.89, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $27.75 and a fifty-two week high of $49.38.

Evoqua Water Technologies ( NYSE:AQUA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $426.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.54 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.75.

In related news, Director Nick Bhambri sold 87,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $3,950,856.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,326.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martin Lamb sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total transaction of $4,202,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 228,632 shares of company stock worth $9,919,568. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

