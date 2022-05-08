The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,930 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Timken were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Timken by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Timken during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Timken during the third quarter worth about $86,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Timken by 3,294.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Timken by 9.7% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TKR opened at $59.01 on Friday. The Timken Company has a 12 month low of $55.32 and a 12 month high of $92.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.49.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Timken had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Timken’s payout ratio is 24.59%.

TKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Timken from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Timken from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Timken from $84.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.10.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

