Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,967 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Trimble were worth $7,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $828,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,549,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $135,108,000 after buying an additional 275,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,668,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $318,382,000 after buying an additional 132,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

TRMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trimble has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Trimble stock opened at $64.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.89 and a 12 month high of $96.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $993.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.25 million. Trimble had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $175,506.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $697,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Trimble (Get Rating)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.