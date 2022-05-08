The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 496.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,455,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,211,691 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.54% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $62,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,225,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,117,000 after purchasing an additional 166,799 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,873,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,273,000 after purchasing an additional 77,291 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,932,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,209,000 after purchasing an additional 96,350 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,770,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,532,000 after acquiring an additional 15,361 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,257,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,196,000 after purchasing an additional 648,016 shares during the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

HAIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

HAIN stock opened at $25.22 on Friday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.12). The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $502.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 350,000 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $12,610,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 10,833 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $378,938.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group Profile (Get Rating)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.