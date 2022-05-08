Raymond James & Associates Buys 11,374 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,374 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $7,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ENSG. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,517,000 after buying an additional 130,399 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,642,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 121,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total value of $10,929,554.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 60,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,486,860.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total transaction of $33,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 130,547 shares of company stock worth $11,737,570. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

ENSG has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of The Ensign Group stock opened at $75.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.29 and a 12-month high of $94.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.92.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $713.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.36 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.38%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

