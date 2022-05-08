RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) Shares Acquired by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) by 83.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in RLX Technology were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of RLX Technology by 220.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,346,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,043,000 after purchasing an additional 16,737,889 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of RLX Technology by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,042,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880,438 shares during the period. WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,159,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of RLX Technology by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,443,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,429,000 after purchasing an additional 427,518 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,736,000. 27.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RLX Technology alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised RLX Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on RLX Technology from $11.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of RLX stock opened at $1.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of -0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.33. RLX Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $12.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $298.84 million during the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 23.92%. On average, equities analysts forecast that RLX Technology Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RLX Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RLX Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLX Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.