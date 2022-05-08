Korea Investment CORP Reduces Stake in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) by 77.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,400 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in HUTCHMED were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in HUTCHMED by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 230,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

Get HUTCHMED alerts:

HCM opened at $10.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.34. HUTCHMED has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $43.94.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HCM. StockNews.com began coverage on HUTCHMED in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HUTCHMED has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

HUTCHMED Company Profile (Get Rating)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.