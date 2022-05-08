Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Stake Lessened by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lowered its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 95.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,000 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter worth $71,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 40.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CZR opened at $59.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.00. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.30 and a 12 month high of $119.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.49.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by ($1.53). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Reeg purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.38 per share, with a total value of $713,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total transaction of $59,935.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CZR shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $122.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.87.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

