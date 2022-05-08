Korea Investment CORP Takes Position in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI)

Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 107,852 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIDI. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DiDi Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in DiDi Global by 233.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in DiDi Global during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in DiDi Global during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in DiDi Global during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on DiDi Global in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.20 price objective for the company.

Shares of DIDI opened at 1.74 on Friday. DiDi Global Inc. has a one year low of 1.65 and a one year high of 18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 2.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 4.90.

DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, April 16th. The ride-hailing company reported -0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of 6.40 billion for the quarter. DiDi Global had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 94.90%.

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

