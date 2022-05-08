Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP decreased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) by 47.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43,800 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 918.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,784,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216,236 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,687,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,763,000 after acquiring an additional 389,134 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,544,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,956,000 after acquiring an additional 243,197 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 154.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,102,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,124 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 291.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,668,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $7.83 on Friday. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $19.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 14.78 and a quick ratio of 14.16.

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $36.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.84 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 109.29%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

BLDP has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ballard Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

