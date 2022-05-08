Korea Investment CORP Acquires 90,700 Shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) by 13,721.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,700 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Lufax were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lufax by 463.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Lufax in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Lufax by 453.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 11,191 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lufax in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Lufax in the third quarter worth about $116,000. 24.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LU has been the subject of several research reports. Macquarie cut shares of Lufax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lufax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.01.

NYSE:LU opened at $5.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.85. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of -0.02. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $13.04.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter. Lufax had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 27.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Lufax’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

