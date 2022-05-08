Korea Investment CORP Acquires 900 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Chewy were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 0.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,103,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,285,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 23.8% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 9.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 120,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,216,000 after buying an additional 10,887 shares during the period.

Get Chewy alerts:

CHWY opened at $27.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.29. Chewy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.34 and a 12-month high of $97.74.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Chewy had a negative return on equity of 131.33% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Chewy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

CHWY has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Chewy from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Chewy from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Chewy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Chewy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Chewy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.62.

Chewy Profile (Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.