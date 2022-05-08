Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $3.36 Million Stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,097 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Unum Group worth $3,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Unum Group by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Unum Group by 772.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Unum Group by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

NYSE:UNM opened at $36.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.75 and its 200 day moving average is $27.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $36.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.44.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.57. Unum Group had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

In other Unum Group news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,295.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

UNM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.88.

Unum Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.