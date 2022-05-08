Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Position Cut by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,417 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Signet Jewelers worth $4,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SIG. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 396.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stash Ptak sold 421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $33,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Oded Edelman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total value of $1,386,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,921,497.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,939 shares of company stock valued at $4,708,762 in the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SIG opened at $68.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Signet Jewelers Limited has a twelve month low of $55.75 and a twelve month high of $111.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.37.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 51.76% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

SIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.71.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

